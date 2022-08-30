YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Wolikow passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor Nursing Home, with her family by her side.

Sharon was born October 8, 1951, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Adalene Connelly and her adopted stepmother and stepfather, Hump and Ethel Campbell.

She attended East High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Sharon enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her dogs and cats. She was also a supporter of many charities.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Sharon will be deeply missed by her daughters, Stacy (Roger) Bucci of New Castle, Lisa (Tony) Cardona of New Middletown, Sherri (Dan) Carbon of Struthers and Kim (Jeff) Burkhart of Youngstown; her eight grandchildren, Abbie and Katie Kellgreen, Trevor and Tyler Cardona, Lucy and AJ Carbon and Brittany and Jessyka Burkhart and her sister, Carol Smith of Buffalo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gary Connelly and her life partner, Kenneth Roxby.

Sharon’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022. A memorial service, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz, will be held at the end of the visitation at 6:00 p.m.

