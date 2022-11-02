CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon C. Boyle, 50, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on her 50th birthday, at the Hospice House, with her family by her side.

Shannon was born October 12, 1972, in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard Boyle and Patricia Kulik.

She was a 1991 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a life-long area resident.

She worked as an EMT with Life Fleet and then became a nursing assistant, working at various local nursing homes.

Shannon was a former member of St. Joseph the Provider Church.

Shannon had a big heart. She thoroughly enjoyed working and helping others throughout her career. She was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding.

Shannon will be deeply missed and always remembered by her mother, Patty Boyle of Campbell, with whom she made her home; her brother, Michael Boyle of Boardman; three aunts, Karen Steele of Boardman and Renee Wilush and Regina Parsons, both of Campbell; uncle, Stanley Tofil of Cleveland; her former spouse, Eduardo Hernandez; dogs, Chewey and Leek; cat, Orange; as well as many cousins and friends.

Besides her father, Richard Boyle, Shannon was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, the former Donna McGarry and her first and second husbands, John Kulik and Stanley Tofil; her paternal grandparents, Frank and Edith Boyle; her uncles, Michael Boyle and Pat Wilush and her cousin, Wendy Jackson.

The Boyle family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz, will be held at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Shannon’s doctors, Dr. Antoine Chahine, Dr. Eugene Potesta and Dr. Carl Heron, for the excellent and compassionate care given to Shannon during her illness.

