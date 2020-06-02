Sevasti Harisis, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Steve Denas officiating for, Sevasti Harisis, 91, who passed away, Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Sevasti was born May 6, 1929 in Kalymnos, Greece, the daughter of Alexis and Kaliope Sisoi Ntavelli and came to the United States in the late 1960’s.

She was a member of the church and attended church faithfully.

Sevasti retired from Penn Ohio.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Dimitris Harisis, whom she married in October 26, 1989 and many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and two sisters.

The Harisis family has entrusted the care of Sevasti to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

