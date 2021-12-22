CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarita Fragoso, 91, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Hillcrest Hospital in Cleveland.

Sarita was born January 29, 1930, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Cristino Delgado and Rosa Roque.

She worked as a cleaning person at Home Savings and Loan Bank in downtown Youngstown for over 11 years.

Sarita was a former member of St. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Campbell.

Her husband, Rafael Fragoso, whom she married Nov. 17, 1953, passed away April 4, 2003.

Sarita will be deeply missed by her son, William ‘Billy” Fragoso of Highland Heights and Rosemarie Fragoso of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Joshua Fragoso, Jason Fragoso, Joanna Fragoso and Dwin Moran; great-grandchildren, Gianna Fragoso, Jordan Fragoso, Carlos Fragoso, Roman Moran, Skyler Evans, Sofia Fragoso, Ava Fragoso and coming soon, Landon Dean and brothers, Chito Delgado, Ruben Delgado and Emilio Delgado.

Besides her husband, Rafael Fragoso; Sarita was preceded in death by her parent; her sisters, Genobeba Berrios and Edna Delgado and her brother Domingo Delgado.

The Fragoso family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell, with Father James Korda officiating.

The family will receive family and friends Monday, December 27, 2021, from 10-11:00 a.m. in the Church, prior to the service.

