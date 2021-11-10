Sara “Sally” Falasca, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church, officiated by The Very. Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio and her son, Deacon Anthony Falasca, Jr., for Sara “Sally” Falasca, 83, who passed away Monday, November 8, 2021.

Sally was born November 1, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael A. Marciano and Mary Frances Dignan.

She was a 1957 graduate of East High School and a lifelong area resident.

Sally worked as a seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her children when they were younger. She later retired from K-Mart.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church in Campbell and St. Anthony Church in Brier Hill. Sally and her late husband, Anthony, will always be remembered as being devout members of the church.

Sally was a long time member of the Carovillese Ladies Club of Campbell and the Sulmona Valley Club of Struthers. She enjoyed making pierogis and festival planning at her church for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and took great joy in teaching her grandchildren how to play. Sally also enjoyed playing board games.

Her husband, Anthony Falasca, Sr., whom she married August 20, 1960, passed away May 6, 2012.

Sally will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Deacon Anthony (Kathleen Marie) Falasca, Jr. of Youngstown, Vincent (Christine) Falasca of Campbell, Christine (Keith) Baglama of Boardman and Debra (Michael) Sposetti of Struthers; grandchildren, Brian, Melissa, Jennifer, Anthony, Alyssa and Ava; her two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Christian; her brother, Patrick Marciano and the rest of her family and many dear friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Anthony, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tina Marie Falasca and her siblings, Kathleen Boccieri, Michael Marciano, Jr. and Thomas Marciano.

The Falasca family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday morning, November 13 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Sally’s son, Deacon Anthony Falasca, Jr.

Burial will take place at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

