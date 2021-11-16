Santiago Solis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, for Santiago Solis, 89, who passed away, Monday, November 8, 2021.

Santiago was born August 2, 1932, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, the son of Seferino Solis Delgado and Christina Burgos Padilla. He came to the Youngstown area from Puerto Rico during the 1950’s.

He worked as a steelworker at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for over 30 years.

Solis enjoyed working around his house doing yardwork as well as working on projects inside of his home. He like watching baseball, wrestin, and getting caught up on all the news stories of the day. His biggest priority was spending time with his family and friends.

Solis will be deeply missed by the love of his life, Juana Sanchez; his son, Michael (Maria) Solis of Cortland; his daughter Christine Solis, also of Cortland; grandchildren, Sabrina, Ashley, Arlene and Miguel; many great-grandchildren; his brother, Julio Solis Burgos; sister, Justina Solis-Burgos and his former wife, Maria Lopez Solis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Gilberto, Crucita, and Tomasa.

Per Santiago’s request, private funeral services were held. Burial took place at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wasko Funeral Home and Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Santiago Solis, please visit our floral store.