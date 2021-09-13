Sandralee A. “Sandy” Pangio, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz, for Sandralee A. “Sandy” Pangio, 78, who passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Masternick Memorial.

Sandy was born May 28, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Kenneth Burnette and Annamarie Kuspan.

She was a 1961 graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong area resident.

She worked as a cashier at Pangio’s grocery store on Youngstown’s west side and later worked at the Struthers I.G.A. store.

Sandy was a member of the Red Hats Society and belonged to several card clubs in the 1970s. She was also a member of the St. Christine’s Renewal Team.

She enjoyed her dogs, vacations to Myrtle Beach, doing crossword puzzles, coin collecting and going to the casino with her friends. Sandy loved getting her nails and hair done and most of all cooking for her family.

Sandy’s husband, Angelo A. Pangio, whom she married July 28, 1987, passed away January 30, 2020.

Sandy will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Mark Worsencroft of Boardman, Todd Worsencroft of New Middletown and Scott (Lori) Worsencroft of Poland; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Angelo, she was preceded in death by her sons, David Worsencroft and Michael Pangio.

The Worsencroft family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., prior to the 7:00 p.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.