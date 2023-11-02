CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sam Felde, 92, of Campbell, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2023, surrounded by his family at Caprice Senior Care Facility in North Lima.

Sam was born June 28, 1931, the son of Antonio and Josephine Pilla Felde and lived on the east side of Youngstown.

He and his beloved wife, Carmela Rose (Carfora) were married October 04, 1958 and enjoyed 65 years of marriage together.

Sam was a 1950 graduate of East High School.

He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War and received the Army of Occupation of Germany Medal and the National Defense Service Metal.

Sam will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends. He was a hardworking, family man in the mold of his father. From the time he was young he worked for the good of his family starting as a paper boy, working at the Youngstown Towel Supply & Laundry Co., to his work at Commercial Shearing (later Commercial Intertech).

Sam had a sense of adventure, enjoyed being with and traveling with his family, loved the outdoors, camping, gardening, golfing, playing cards, and planning events with his senior groups. After retirement he spent many winters with his wife in Myrtle Beach where they enjoyed making new friends, watching the ocean, walking the beach and collecting shells.

He is survived by daughters, Rita Felde (Paul Deeley), Carla (James) Hollabaugh, Kathleen Poulakos, Patricia (Robert) Rosser and MaryJo (Daniel) O’Nesti; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and two sisters, Pauline Felde and JoAnn Felde.

Preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Felde and Josephine Felde; his sister, Jean Castrodale and his brother, John Felde.

The Felde family would like to thank Akeso Home Care and Hospice, the Campbell Fire Department Emergency Services and Caprice Senior Care Facility for their loving care and attention.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 08, at St. Angela Merici Parish, (formerly Sacred Heart Church), 397 S. Jackson Street, Youngstown, OH 44506. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by Rev. Thomas Kraszewski.

Burial will be held at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Sam to the Alzheimer’s Association @ Alz.org.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

