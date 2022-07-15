BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Joanne Brayer, 85, of Assumption Village, North Lima, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

She was born in Youngstown, October 31, 1936 and was the daughter of George and Mary Brayer.

Ruth was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and received a Degree in Nursing from Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Warren.

She had a long nursing career, most of which was at Southside Hospital Emergency Department for 35 years.

Ruth’s life was one of giving and caring for others. She was an active member of John Knox United Presbyterian Church, then later continued active membership at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman. She served on various committees at the church and local agencies, including mission work in and out of the country. She provided years of entertaining dinners at her home for people arriving from and leaving for mission trips.

Ruth was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, always checking with friends if they were cheering for the team. When Ruth found some leisure time, she enjoyed playing golf, joining friends and family on the golf course.

She leaves two brothers, Ken (Fran) Brayer of Boardman and Bob (Gail) Breyer of Baltimore, Maryland, as well as four nieces, two nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends.

Family and friends would like to thank the entire staff at Assumption Village for the care given to Ruth.

The family has entrusted Ruth’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends, Friday, July 22, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman. Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Adam Rogers, will be held at the conclusion of the visitation hour at 11:00 a.m.

