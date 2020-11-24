Russell Harvischak, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, November 20, 2020, Russell Harvischak, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 53, at Mercy Health in Youngstown, due to complications of Covid-19.

Russ was born on September 9, 1967, in Warren.

He worked as a saw operator at Polaris Windows and Doors. He also worked as a caretaker at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Campbell, where he was a lifelong active member.

In addition to holding the Treasurer position on the church council, he was also a member of the Federated Orthodox Club of America.

Russ was a 1986 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, as well as, a student at Mahoning County Joint Vocational School in the electrical program. He also attended the New Castle School of Trades for Building Maintenance.

Russ enjoyed camping, spending time with friends, attending church-sponsored basketball, bowling and other conventions. He especially loved spending time as “Papa” to his baby granddaughter, Samantha.

Russ is survived by his mother, Sonja Harvischak; his son, Lukas Harvischak; daughter, Sydney Harvischak; his granddaughter, Samantha Harvischak; his sister, Ellen (Devin Bennett) Harvischak and his niece, Grace Anna Bennett. He also leaves behind his large extended family; his work family at Polaris; his church family; his childhood friends and the many other people who got to know Russ during his life.

Russ was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Harvischak and his son, Nicholas Harvischak.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family held a private service and burial on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The Harvischak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Russell Harvischak, please visit our floral store.