YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roselyn J. Meckulch, 54, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Columbus, with her family by her side.

Roselyn was born February 27, 1968, in Youngstown, the daughter of John N. Zirounis and Dionisia “Diane” (Pilatos) Zirounis.

She was a 1986 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. Roselyn attended Youngstown State and Columbus State University.

She worked as a Senior Appeals Analyst for United Healthcare.

Roselyn enjoyed spending time with her family, Greek cooking, going on vacations, road trips and concerts with Marc, watching movies with her daughter and taking daily long walks with her dogs.

Roselyn will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughter, Carlie Meckulch (Brice Larcomb) of Columbus; her sister Maria (James) Gross of Hilliard; her longtime boyfriend Marc Burnworth and family; her niece and nephew Stephanie (Kyle) May of Upper Arlington, and Andrew Gross of Hilliard; her great-nephews, Owen and Charlie May, Carlie’s extended family and cousins and their beloved dogs Cloud and Rusty.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her ex-husband, Ted Meckulch.

Roselyn’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, February 3, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

