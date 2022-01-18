AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell, with Rev. Kevin Marks officiating, for Rose Mary Hanuscak, 90, who passed away Friday, January 7, 2022.

Rose was born March 9, 1931, in Pulaski, the daughter of William and Anna (Yozwick) Kochanski.

She grew up on the farm at the “Round House” on Route 208 in Pulaski and went to Pulaski High School.

Rose worked at General Electric before she was married and after her children were grown, she worked at Fashion Barn and Trova’s Bridal Shop.

Most of all, Rose enjoyed being a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.

She was a member of St Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell. She served as a member of St Michael’s Couple Club and The Ladies Rosary Guild.

Rose was a proud volunteer for St Elizabeth’s for many years and a member of their Women’s Auxiliary.

Her husband, Raymond D Hanuscak, whom she was married to for over 64 years, passed May 14, 2018.

Rose will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughter, Gloria (Michael) Pallante of Boardman; her son, Allen Hanuscak of Columbus and daughter-in-law, Joanie (Paul) Ruchtie of Canfield and her grandchildren, Alyssa (Anthony) Ferraro of Boardman, Anthony Pallante of Boardman, Jeff Hanuscak of Philadelphia, Lisa (Dave) Swarm of Austintown, Mike (Tara) Hanuscak of Poland, Nick Hanuscak of Georgia, Katie (Adam) McMurray of Boardman, Paul E. Ruchtie of Willoughby and Kristen (Adam) Crist of Salem. Rose also has ten great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ray, she was preceded by death by her brothers, Frank and Stanley Kochanski; her sisters, Emilia Rudzik, Wanda Tarnaski and Sophie Jarocki and her great-grandson, Eli McMurray.

The Hanuscak family has entrusted Rose’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, prior to the 4:00 p.m. funeral service.

The family wants to thank the staff of Austintown Healthcare Center for their loving care over the past six years and All Caring Hospice for the loving care during her time of need.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Mary Hanuscak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.