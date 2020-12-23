Rose Guerriero, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Guerriero, 99, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 21, 2020, at Hampton Woods.

Rose was born August 27, 1921, in Youngstown, to parents Guy and Ann Dechellis Borsilli.

She was a member of St. Luke Church.

Rose was a homemaker and her greatest joy was her family. Her homemade spaghetti sauce was one of her greatest joys to make for her family. She will leave a lasting impact on her loved ones. Rose loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Rose is survived by her daughters, Patricia Kendall of Poland and Diane Guerriero of Boardman; grandchildren, Josh Kendall (Sue) of Poland, Joel Kendall (Lorin) of Canfield, Tony Martino (Tanya) of Nevada and Ashley Nicholson (Blake) of Poland and great-grandchildren, Jaden, Brady, Madison, Luke and Blair.

Besides her parents; Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; son, Vincie; brother, James Borsilli and beloved daughter, Marilyn Martino.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hampton Woods especially Kam Perry and Jen from Southern Care Hospice for the wonderful care of Rose.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private mass to honor Rose’s life.

The Guerriero family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Guerriero, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.