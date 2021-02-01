Rose Catherine Morris, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Catherine Morris, 87, lifelong resident of Campbell and member of Saint Lucy’s Catholic Church, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Rose attended the Campbell City Schools, graduating in 1951 from Campbell Memorial High School. After graduating high school, Rose attended Youngstown College where she obtained her teaching degree.

On November 8, 1958, Rose married Arthur Morris with whom they raised their family and she continued to teach in the Youngstown City School District until her retirement.

Like a well trained and experienced teacher, Rose was always willing to give you your opinion but was able to do it in a way that made it sound like it was mutually agreed upon. A talent honed in her years of teaching and raising four kids in an extended family with her parents. She was always in control.

She loved to travel and was always willing to go anywhere, often times just jumping in her car for a drive to ‘get out of the house’ or to meet with friends. Her family was always her life focus and family always came first. As the Baker-in-Chief of the family, Rose’s birthday cakes and holiday cookies were a tradition for all of her children and grandchildren. Hosting family dinners, beach vacations, always being there for everyone’s school events and activities for her children to grandchildren throughout all of her family’s lives.

Her legacy of personal strength and family dedication were an inspiration and example to everyone and will forever be remembered and hopefully carried on by everyone who had the incredible opportunity to have seen her in both her best and most personally challenging times. She will forever be missed but will forever be with us.

Rose was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond; husband, Arthur and parents, Alessandro and Assunta Mancini.

She is survived by her sons, David Morris and wife, Sue, Arthur Morris and wife, Debbie and Raymond Morris and wife, Lori; daughter, Susan and husband, Andy Gentsy; daughter-in-law, Michele Morris-Weekley; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many lifelong friends.

The Morris family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home.

Private services were held.

