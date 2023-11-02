YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosa Garcia, 91, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Boardman.

Rosa was born June 30, 1932, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. She lived and worked in New York City for several years before settling in the Youngstown.

She worked at Weatherbee Coat Factory, then was a manager with Youngstown Window and Cleaning Company. She retired from Mill Creek Community Center in the late 1980s.

She enjoyed art, had great artistic abilities and loved to dance. Rosa was an experienced and talented seamstress. She loved the outdoors, fishing and looking at wildlife. Rosa had a passion for gardening and took special care of her many roses, which was her favorite flower. She enjoyed old cars, “muscle” cars and playing pool.

Rosa will be deeply missed by her sons, Hector Garcia of Lowellville and Ruben Garcia of Las Vegas; her grandchildren, Ruben Garcia, Jr., Natiera Garcia and Cameron Garcia and three great-grandchildren.

Rosa will be remembered fondly for her love of everyone and everyone’s love of her.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rosa Garcia and grandson, Travis Garcia.

Per Rosa’s request, funeral services will not be held.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosa Garcia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.