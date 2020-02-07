Ronald Joseph Debelyak, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial service will be held, Tuesday, February 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Philip Rogers, officiating, for Ronald Joseph Debelyak, 63, who passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home.

Ronald was born August 12, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Mary Kay Kelly Debelyak.

He was a 1974 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After being honorably discharged from the Marines he returned home and attended YSU, where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Business and graduated in the “Top 10” of his class.

Ronald worked as an orderly at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center and then served as a postal mail carrier, retiring in 2018, after 18 years of service.

Ronald was a former member of St. Charles Church. More recently, he was a member of Holy Family Parish, where he taught CCD.

Ronald will be deeply missed and always remembered by his mother, Mary Kay Debelyak; his son, Jason Debelyak of Struthers; stepson, Eric (Cathleen) Diamond of Orlando, Florida and his niece, Nicole (Patrick) Shaffer of Austin, Texas.

Besides his father, Joseph Debelyak and his wife, the former Carol Kushner Debelyak, who passed away February 26, 2000; he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Debelyak and his sister, Joan Valdivieso.

The Debelyak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday morning, February 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

