YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Yaksich, 81, formerly of Campbell, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Ronnie was born June 22, 1941 in Youngtown, to the late Joseph and Florence (Smith) Yaksich.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Andrea (VanJura) Yaksich and his sister, Dorothy Bryan (Yaksich).

Ronnie was a life-long resident of the Mahoning Valley and worked for the Youngstown Sheet & Tube in the Open Hearth until its closing. He later retired from Astro Shapes.

Ronnie and his wife loved spending summers camping and fishing at Pymatuning Lake and they loved to travel to Las Vegas. Ronnie was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He always had a positive attitude that the Browns would have a great year and he never gave up hope.

Ronnie is survived by his sister-in-law, Tina Brunovich of Campbell; brothers-in-law, Thomas Bryan of Campbell, Andrew (Missy) VanJura of Campbell and John VanJura of New Middletown and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home. Friends and family may call on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home in Campbell, followed immediately by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Michael Swierz.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.