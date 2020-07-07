Ronald J. Slaven, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating for Ronald J. Slaven, 50, who passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Hospice House.

Ron was born July 18, 1969, in Youngstown, the son of Eugene D. and Mary Ann Dutko Slaven.

He grew up in Campbell and attended St. Elizabeth School and Parish, where he was a faithful altar server and a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild. He was also a member of the First Catholic Slovak Union, Branch #260 and was presently a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Church in Struthers.

Ron was an avid sports fan who enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians and Browns. He was also a big Ohio State football fan. Prior to his illness, he loved working out, jogging and playing tennis.

His father preceded him in death.

Ron will be deeply missed and always remembered by his mother, Mary Ann; his two brothers, Gene (Linda) Slaven of Berlin Center and John Slaven of Poland; three nephews, Drew Slaven of Charleston, South Carolina and Ryan Slaven and Evan Slaven, both of Berlin Center. He also leaves uncles and aunts, Kenneth and Bernadette Litwin of Poland, George and Kathleen Zokle of Austintown and Richard Dutko of Lowellville and several cousins.

The Slaven family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 8, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.