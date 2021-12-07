YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Deacon John Rentas officiating, for Roberto Torres-Agosto, 89, who passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Roberto was born June 22, 1932, in Cidra, Puerto Rico, the son of Juan Torres and Cristina Agosto.

Roberto was an area resident of the Youngstown area for 50 years.

He’s a retired steelworker.

Roberto was a member of OCCHA and enjoyed going on casino trips with his family and friends.

Roberto will be deeply missed and always remembered by his sons, Robert (Ada) Torres and David (Darlene) Torres; his daughter, Wendy Linares; grandchildren, Brian, Lisa, Howard, Bob Jr. and Tyler and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette Johnson his second wife, Ketty Bermudez and his daughter, Christina.

The Torres-Agosto family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

