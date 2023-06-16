POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Robert William Hura, “Bob”, 80. Bob, as he was known, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Hospice House of the Valley after a brief illness.

Bob was born November 22, 1942, in Campbell, the son of Anna and Michael Hura.

He grew up in Campbell and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1960. He was a lifelong area resident.

He went on to join the Marines where he proudly served for four years.

After the Marine Corps, Bob worked as a landscaper for a few years, then became a custodian and boiler man for the Youngstown City Schools. He retired in 1997.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Carole (Baker) Hura, whom he married on July 16, 1965; his daughters, Debra (Ken) Magni and Lisa (Rich) Cutter; four grandchildren, Dr. Kayla (Anthony) Abeid, Jessica Magni, Ricky Cutter and Haley Cutter; two great-grandchildren, Anthony, Jr. and Sarai Abeid, along with a nephew and many nieces.

Bob was a family man who enjoyed camping and fishing at Pymatuning and Lake Erie. He loved spending time with family and his many friends. We will cherish the memories of the many nights spent around the campfire singing, laughing and having a great time. Bob was a loyal Cleveland Browns, Ohio State and Youngstown State football fan. He was an animal lover and especially loved cats. He took in many stray kittens over the years and loved visiting his granddogs. Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Emily and his brother, Michael.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Valley for taking such great care of our husband, dad and papa. The end-of-life care at Hospice of the Valley is exceptional. We highly recommend this beautiful facility. The entire staff is so kind, caring and considerate of the patent as well as the family. Thank you to the nurses and aides that were so gently and loving with Bob.

The Hura family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home in Campbell. Funeral services, officiated by Pastor William Rotar, will follow visitation, at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 18 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.