COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, April 23, at 3:00 p.m., at Christ Community Church, with Pastor Sean Kelly officiating, for Robert P. Struharik, 86, who passed away Thursday, April 13, in his home with his loving family by his side.

Bob, affectionately known as “Sammy”, was born May 11, 1936, in Campbell, the son of Paul and Anna (Shavelin) Struharik.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1954.

He served in the Army from June of 1955 – June of 1957. He was stationed in California where he married Flo, his high school sweetheart.

Bob retired from the Campbell City Schools in 1993.

He loved fishing with family and friends at the family lake in the summer and the Florida Keys in the winter. Bob also enjoyed attending sporting events for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid reader.

Bob was a member of Christ Community Church (First Baptist Church) where he and his family were instrumental in building the church until he moved to Columbiana where he attended Greenford Christian Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 67 years, the former Florence Desimone; sons, Bob (Patty) Struharik, Paul (Missy) Struharik; daughters, Lori Struharik and Lenny Romito; grandchildren, Jodi (Ron) Romanini, Robert (Jacquelyn) Struharik, Jessica (Chase) Booms, Zachary (Gianna) Struharik, Hannah Struharik (Doan McKinney), Nathan Struharik, Bryan (Melissa) Romito and Leslie (Tim) Weaver; great-grandchildren, Ronald, Jack, Cade and Claire Romanini, Robert, Seth and Luke Struharik, Harley and Lucy Booms, Jonah and Zadok Struharik and Ashley Abraham; cousin, John (Margie) Jeren; sister-in-laws, Gerri Struharik, Phyllis Simon, Cathy Desimone and Anne Desimone and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Anna (Shavelin) Struharik; brother, Richard S. Struharik and son-in-law, Joseph Romito.

The Struharik family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Sunday, April 23, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Christ Community Church, 531 Neoka Drive, Campbell, OH 44405.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ Community Church or The Endurance Foundation, Endurance.org (Dave and Jan Dravecky).

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.