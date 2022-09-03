YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beloved husband, father, papa and friend passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 from heart disease.

He was born in Youngstown on July 28, 1953 to Mike Woytek and Rosemary Schilling Woytek. Bob spent his childhood on the Southside (St. Patrick’s) and then the Northside (St. Edward’s) before attending and graduating from Ursuline High School in 1971. (Mooney wanted him too!)

He excelled in football and track and continued his football career at Adrian College in Michigan where he made lifelong friends. His team won the championship in 1971 and 1972 and was inducted into the Adrian hall of fame in 2004.

Bob was a special education teacher at Matthews High School where he was girls track coach and head football coach. As head coach, he received many honors including coach of the year and held a position on the executive board of the Mahoning Valley Coaches Association.

His love for athletics continued throughout his lifetime. Bob lived for Friday night lights and Saturday afternoon football, especially Ohio State. Bob enjoyed watching his daughters compete in their respective sports – track, basketball, and volleyball. It was never a dull moment in the Woytek household. He mostly enjoyed family get togethers and beach vacations on Hilton Head island.

During a special vacation last summer, he renewed his marriage vows of 40 years with his wife Debbie.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 41 years Debbie (Reichert); his daughters Jamie (Brendan) Moran, Alex (Lo-Shen) Chen and Taylor (fiance Zack) Woytek. He also leaves his precious grandchildren, Kennedy and Fiona Moran and Carter Chen.

He was preceded in death by his father Mike Woytek; mother, Rosemary Woytek; sister, Diane Pasternack; mother and father-in-law Edward and Lillian Reichert.

Calling hours will be at St. Christine’s Church Tuesday, September 6 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and a mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, September 7, at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

The Woytek family has entrusted Bob’s arrangements with the Wasko Funeral Home.

