CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, February 5, 2022, a gentle, kind, loving, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend, Robert S. Beck, transitioned gracefully to eternal peace with our Lord.

Bob was born June 15, 1936, the son of Helen (Kacenga) and Stephen Beck, growing up in the Hazeltine area of East Youngstown, where he made lifelong childhood friends that he continued to meet for breakfast until his recent health decline. He often spoke of those friends and cherished his time with them. He then moved to Campbell, becoming a lifelong resident.

Bob was a Veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving as a launcher crewman, stationed in Germany.

He served on Parish Council of St. Elizabeth’s Parish in Campbell in addition to generously donating his time to many Parish functions. Upon the Parish’s closing, he became a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Campbell, Ohio.

He began his career as a mechanic at Fiffick’s Service Station and eventually opened his own service station, Bob Beck’s Amoco, a Campbell landmark, in 1966, retiring in 1998.

Bob had many interests including being an avid car (Chevy, never Ford) enthusiast, never missing a car event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He was a Charter Member of the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club and enjoyed cruising to the nursing homes with his car to spark some memories for the residents. He was a diehard Cleveland sports fan, religiously following the Browns, Cavs and his beloved Cleveland Indians. His family will cherish all of the Indian’s games they attended with him and hearing the stories of how he listened to the 1948 World Series as a young boy, celebrating when they won. He enjoyed chasing the Pennant in 2016 and attended Game 7 of the 2016 World Series games, only to say his famous words when they lost, “Well, there’s always next year”. He took special pride in his famous “Bob’s Kolachi”, multi-year Canfield Fair Blue Ribbon Winner in the Men’s and International Division. Above all earthly things, he cherished his family. He was more than an uncle to his nieces and nephew and gave them his undying support. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events, taking pride in everything they accomplished.

Bob was a kind and gentle soul who never wavered in who he was. He never hesitated to help those in need and always did it with compassion and discretion. He was a man of faith, loving and trusting in the Lord and all that came his way.

The love of his life and wife for 31 years, Mary Ann (Thomas) will continue his memory, cherishing the time they had together. His children, Mary Ann (Todd) Heston, Stephen (Karen DuBrock) Solic, Rose (Fred) Seitz and Christine Krygowski, will forever be grateful for having Bob as a kind and loving father, cherishing his memory always. He will be greatly missed and loved by nephew, David (Tina) Kraynak and nieces, Darlene (Joe) Checkan and Debbie Biskin. His grandchildren, Tony (Rani) Solic, Sarra (Larry) Mohn, Frederick (Sabrina) Seitz, Adrian (Elizabeth) Heston, Jonathan (Stephanie) Seitz and Robert Seitz, will cherish all of the time they shared with their grandfather. He also leaves a legacy to six great-grandchildren, Stephen Solic, Caleb Mohn, Jaxson Mohn, Anthony Solic, Evelyn Solic and Elizabeth Solic.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Helen Beck; his beloved sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and John Krajnak and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John Thomas, Edward and Helen Palascak, Bill Whetstone and Wilbur Richard.

The family appreciates the generous outpouring of love, support and prayers and asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation in Bob’s name be made to Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club Children’s Fund, please make checks payable to MVOCC – Children’s Fund, 1879 Twin Oaks Drive, Girard, OH 44420.

The Beck family has entrusted Bob’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the funeral home, followed by Christian Burial Mass at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St John the Baptist Church in Campbell at 10:00 a.m.

