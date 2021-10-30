Robert P. Buday, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. “Bob” Buday, 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Inn at Walker Mill.

Robert was born May 26, 1930 in Youngstown, a son of the late John F. and Marie Strednak Buday.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949, then went on to join the United States Army, where he proudly served during Korea as a corporal.

After he was honorably discharged from the Army, he worked for Ajax Magnothermic and was a member of Ajax Union Local 5939. Later in his life, he worked as a self-employed painter. Robert was a member of St. Matthias Church.

Every year, he was the first one to arrive at the park for the Annual Buday Family Picnic. He would set up and cook breakfast for the early bird arrivals. The family shares fond memories of the holiday get-togethers at Bob’s. He always decorated a live Christmas tree and baked kolachi.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Loretta Wiles of Cleveland; sister-in-law, Rosalie (Chismar) Buday of Poland and many nieces and nephews who adored him.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Matt, Frank, John, Ed, infant Stephen and sisters, Doris Niles and Marie Gedra.

An hour of calling will be held from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Park, where military honors will be rendered for his service to our country.

Arrangements are being handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert P. “Bob” Buday, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.