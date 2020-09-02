Robert M. Shaffer, Sr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Robert M. Shaffer, Sr., 90, who passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.

Robert was born August 6, 1930 in Star Junction, Pennsylvania.

Robert worked as a steelworker at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, retiring during the 1970s. He also was a member of the steelworkers union.

Robert was a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell.

His wife, the former Eleanor Sumey, whom he married February 15, 1952, passed away, January 6, 2000.

Robert will be deeply missed and always remembered by his son, Robert M., Jr. (Susan) of Campbell; grandchildren, James Shaffer, with whom he shared a very close bond, Angela (Jimmie) Markley, Adam (Kristen) Mestichelli, Amber (Jay) Racick and Alexa Garr and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, Eleanor, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Garr and five brothers.

The family would like to especially thank the New Dawn Nursing Home and Community Hospice in Tuscarawas and the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover.

The Shaffer family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 1:30 p.m. service.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests the six foot social distancing rule be adhered to and that all guests wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not linger after paying their respects.

