CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Billec, age 77 of Campbell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born on January 10, 1946 in Youngstown and was a son of John and Anne (Herman) Billec.

Robert was a 1963 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was life long Campbell resident.

He was a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepard Parish.

He worked as an office manager for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co., and also with Jones Oxygen. Later in his life, during his retirement years, he was employed as a bus driver for the Purple Cat.

Robert enjoyed fishing, golfing and trips to Myrtle beach South Carolina, He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.

Robert will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Sandee Harris; whom he married June 15, 1968; his sons, Chad (Jenny) Billec of Greenville, South Carolina and Brett Billec of Campbell; sisters, Irene Rutana of Boardman and Joann Antal of Youngstown; his sister-in-law, Rita Billec of Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents John and Anne Billec; his brothers, John, Joseph and Edward Billec; his sisters, Anna Kacala, Mary Lakatos and Elizabeth Billec; his brothers-in-law, Steve Kacala, Elmer Lakatos; John Rutana, Peter Febinger and John Antal; and his sisters-in-law, Martha Billec and Mildred Billec.

The Billec family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Matthew Zwilling, will follow at 11:00 a.m.

