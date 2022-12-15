CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob”)” Loboy, Sr., 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

He was born on February 15, 1941, the son of Michael “Smokey” Loboy and Stella (Swierz) Loboy.

Bob attended Campbell Memorial, graduating in 1959.

He was a Red Devil fan and a fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Browns. He loved Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and sang along to the tunes all the time!

He worked at Olenick’s Dairy one summer before volunteering for the U.S. Army from March 1961 to 1963. He served in Germany during the time of the Bay of Pigs. Coming home in 1963, he worked at Youngstown Steel Door for three years, then moved on to work at General Fireproofing for seven years, before settling in at General Motors Lordstown for 30 years, where he served as an assembler and inspector.

Bob enjoyed watching his three sons play Little League. Bob played as a kid as well. A good pitcher, he had the honor of throwing the first pitch in Campbell Little League history. He was an umpire and President of Campbell Little League in 1976. After retiring, he enjoyed watching sports on TV, trips to Mountaineer to play the slots and bet on the horses. He was proud of his three boys and enjoyed watching his son, Jimmy, give the weather report on WYTV. He was blessed with grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He will be deeply missed by his son, Bobby and grandchildren Joey, Christie, Brittany and Lindsey Loboy; his son, Michael and granddaughter, Haley Loboy and great-grandson, Lucas Loboy and his son, Jim, wife, Debra (Leiter) Loboy and granddaughter, Chloe Loboy. After divorce, he was still loved and cared for by his ex-wife Twila “Tee” Loboy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Kathleen Cramer; brother-in-law, James Cramer; niece, Sherry Mascarella and granddaughter, Haley Loboy.

Calling hours will be at Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and again on Monday, December 19, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Patrick Parish Center in Hubbard, a full Catholic Mass with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff of Greenbriar in Boardman, as well as Sanctuary Hospice for their love and compassion during his final days.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert “Bob” Loboy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.