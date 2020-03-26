Robert L. Spin, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Spin, 85, peacefully passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, while lying in his favorite chair.

Bob was born February 20, 1935, in Youngstown.

He grew up on the east side of Youngstown, later moving to Campbell, where he remained until his passing.

He lived to make people laugh, mainly himself. With his quirky wit and quick one liners, you just never knew what was going to come out of his mouth! Bob, better known as “Unc” always had a smile on his face and a Lucky Strike in his hand. Bob lived an exciting life full of love and adventure and will be deeply missed.

While working as a supervisor for Woolworth’s, Bob got to experience life in different cities. He lived in Cincinnati and Detroit to run the Harvest House Cafeterias. From there, Bob went on to join the baker’s local union 19 and worked for Giant Eagle Bakery and retired after 40 years of baking.

He was an avid ball player, playing both fast pitch and softball with his brother-in- law and nephews. Every game ended with a party at The Polish Club, where he was a member for years before taking it over and running the show (Thanks Bev). You could always find him there with a nice stiff Bourbon Supreme and an ice cold Budweiser. You could count on a chili dog and guaranteed a great time whenever “Unc” was there.

Having no children of his own, he loved and adored his niece, Diana (John) Waring and nephews, Ed (Lynn) Such, Jr. and Mark Such, Sr., while having enough love for his great-nephews and nieces, Robbie Waring, Sr., Heather Waring, Ed (Carrie) Such III, Christina (George) Tunison, Amy (Dajwan) Such, Karri (Monty) Waring, Mark Such, Jr., Devin (Tom) Desmond, Amanda (Skevo) Mastronikolas, Amber (Mike) Such-Pesa, Sarah (Allison) Such, Allyson Such and their slew of children (25 to be exact). They surrounded him with all the love he could have ever wanted or needed.

He enjoyed having his large, crazy family together for pool parties and cookouts on his deck ALMOST as much as he loved the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. Bob was a dedicated sports fan but especially loved “The Tribe”. Bob was extremely close with his inherited nephew, Bo, with whom he enjoyed countless trips to Vegas with.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Spin; his beloved sister, Loretta Such and his brother-in-law, Ed Such, Sr.

The family would like to give a very special thanks to Amber Such-Pesa and his other home health aides, Tammy S., Jaci S., Linda R. and Betty, for all the love and care they gave him these past months.

The family is having a private / closed service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to make donations to St. Jude’s or Shriner’s Hospital in Bob’s name.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

