YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Davis age 66, passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

He was born on August 9, 1955 in Youngstown and was a son of Robert L. and Luella (Heasley) Davis.

Bob lived most of his life in the area but resided for a short time in Arizona and Florida.

He was employed as a supervisor at Vallourec Steel in Girard for over 30 years.

He was a former member of the VFW Coitsville Post and was a member of the ACME Club in Coitsville.

Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, working on cars and gambling.

He is survived by a son, two daughters, a stepdaughter, a brother and several grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

The Davis family has entrusted Bobs care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

