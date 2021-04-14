Robert Joseph Tovarnak, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Joseph Tovarnak, 79, of Campbell, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

A lifelong resident of the city, Bob was born September 10, 1941, in Campbell, the son of John and Caroline (Kotsol) Tovarnak.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School and afterward enrolled in the Army.

Following his military service, he was a member of the 476 Painters Union and worked as an industrial painter for over 50 years.

While he was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, fish and feed his deer, his biggest joy in life was being “Papa” to his grandchildren. Papa would often sit with them for hours talking of his childhood shenanigans, working on puzzles and cherishing the time watching them grow.

Bob was loved and known by many, hosting countless fish frys and outdoor gatherings with family and friends. To know Bob, was to love him. His door was always open and the house was always full. Above all he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed beyond measure.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara “Ann” (Camardo) Tovarnak, whom he married on April 17, 1971. He also leaves four children, Roberta Tovarnak of Youngstown, Lisa (Jeffery) Kish, Joseph (Corine) Tovarnak and John (Annette) Tovarnak, all of Campbell. Papa leaves behind eight grandchildren, Maranda and Drake Tovarnak, of Michigan, Alexa Tovarnak, Ava Tovarnak, Jacob Tovarnak, Zachary Kish, Gianna Tovarnak and Addisen Kish and four great-grandchildren, of Michigan.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Tovarnak; his sister, Jean Samsonchik and a son, Robert Joseph.

There are no services being held.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

