NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James DeLuca passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren with his family by his side.

Bob was born February 22, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of George DeLuca and Lorene Agnus Nardelli.

He was a 1965 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and spent 55 years in Campbell, until moving to Niles 20 years ago.

He retired from RMI Titanium Co. in 2012 after 45 years.

Bob was a proud resident and loved all things Campbell, especially high school football. He will be remembered by his selfless devotion to his family as a wonderful Father, Grandfather, Husband, Brother and Son, as well as a loyal friend to many. He enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles and spending time with friends and family. On vacations and in retirement he enjoyed many trips to his favorite city Las Vegas. He was a faithful Ohio sports fan cheering on his beloved Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavaliers and OSU Buckeyes, in good times and bad.

Family was by far the most important thing to Bob, and he was happiest when with them.

Bob will be deeply and dearly missed by his wife, the former Lynn Nairne; whom he married June 22, 2005; his daughter, Kelli (Mark) Welton of Boardman; his son, Robert (Rebecca) DeLuca, II, of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Michael, Kayla, Matthew and Maxwell Welton and Robert, III and Ryan DeLuca; his sister, Sissy Klenotic of Campbell and brother Rich (Kathy) DeLuca of Struthers; former spouse Sandra DeLuca of Boardman; and his cat, Snickers.

The DeLuca family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Campbell. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz, will be held immediately following calling hours at 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.