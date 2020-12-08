Robert Havrilla, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Havrilla, 75, was called to Heaven on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, from complications of COVID-19.

Bob was born June 2, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Stephen and Sophie (Bajnok) Havrilla.

He was a 1963 graduate of Ursuline High School and went on to become a brakeman for the CSX Railroad, where he retired in 2006 after 38 years.

A lifelong area resident, Bob met the love of his life, Carol (Carfangia) Havrilla and the two were married on July 18, 1970. The couple was blessed to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this past July and a small party was held in their honor.

Bob served our country in Vietnam as an Airman Second Class for the U.S. Air Force, where he received the Vietnam Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, to name a few.

Bob was quite the character and anyone who knew him would tell you as much. An avid sports enthusiast, Bob would never turn down a conversation to discuss a sporting event. He loved playing cards and cherished the many nights spent laughing with family and friends around the table. He especially enjoyed playing the “Envelope Game” with his grandkids, where he would loving spoil them with “surprises.”

Bob will be forever missed by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Lynn Marie (Brad) Sorber of Austintown; his son, Bobby (Kelly) Havrilla of Boardman and his three grandchildren, Cassandra, Vincent and Jenna. He also leaves behind two brothers, Ron (Dorajean) Havrilla of Canfield and Rick (Marilyn) Havrilla of Boardman.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A viewing will take place at St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard on Thursday, December 10, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow.

He will be laid to rest in St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville.

The family asks that you please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wasko Funeral Home, Campbell, Ohio.

The family would like to thank all of the staff in the ICU of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital downtown for the kindness and compassion during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert N. Havrilla, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.