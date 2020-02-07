Robert Harold Thompson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Robert Harold Thompson, 79, who passed away Saturday, February 1, with his wife, Linda at his side.

Robert was born September 13, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of Robert and Jessie Annibella Thompson.

He was a 1959 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Following his graduation, Robert entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country until 1965.

He worked as a manager at the corporate headquarters of Arby’s in Youngstown, where he was responsible for all of the printing materials for the corporation. After his job with Arby’s, Robert opened Thompson Printing on Steel Street in Youngstown. In 1983, he moved to Texas. He went to work as a salesman for Prisco, selling printing supplies for many years until his retirement.

Robert was an avid golfer, often playing five to six times per week and would spend a few weeks every summer back home in Youngstown golfing with his friends at the former Candywood Country Club Golf Course. He even enjoyed watching others play golf, so much so that his home was located on the 17th hole of Walnut Creek Country Club golf course in Texas.

He loved working in his yard and taking care of his grass and flowers. Most of all, Robert had a great sense of humor and loved to make everyone laugh and smile.

Robert will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Linda G. Semyan, whom he married July 14, 1984; they spent nearly 36 years together, not just as husband and wife but as “best friends”. Linda will always remember Robert as a loving husband who took great care of her. Even until his death, he always referred to her as his bride. Robert also leaves many golfing friends in both Texas and the Youngstown area.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Robert’s wife Linda has entrusted his care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, February 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the 12:00 p.m. funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Robert’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.st.jude.org.

To send flowers to Robert’s family, please visit our floral section.