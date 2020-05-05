Robert Edward Domanich, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Robert (Bob) Edward Domanich, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020. Due to the national COVID-19 public health emergency, the funeral services were private and closed to the public.

Bob was born July 29, 1929, in Campbell, the son of John and Anna Mazerik Domanich.

He was a 1947 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was the last surviving senior on John Knapick’s 1946 Campbell Memorial Football Team.

Bob went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He retired from General Motors where he was a member of the UAW Local 1112.

He was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church in Campbell, its Muscle Club and was a former president of the Men’s Club.

He was a former member and president of the Campbell Board of Education, member of the Campbell Board of Health, the Slovak Club, Campbell Memorial Gridiron and one of the founding members of the Mahoning County Vocational School.

Everyone loved talking to “Mr. D” so much that he would hold “neighborhood court” in his garage or at any Campbell event around town.

His wife, the former Tillie A. “Mitzi” Verbnak, whom he married September 22, 1951, passed away July 15, 2007.

Bob will be deeply missed and always remembered by his sons, Mark Domanich of Campbell, with whom he made his home and David (Robin) Domanich of Fishers, Indiana, as well as his sister, Doris Varady of Campbell.

Besides his parents and his wife, Mitzi, Bob was preceded in death by an infant brother, William.

The family would like to especially thank the staff of Maplecrest Nursing Home for the excellent care and affection shown to Bob during his time there. In addition, the family sends out a heartfelt thank you to Bob’s caretakers, Bonnie Cohn and Liz Stanko, for their help and assistance during Bob’s time of need when he was still home and Mark was working.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

