STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. “Bob” George, 61, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Bob was born August 31, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of William “Bill” George and Helen (Texter) George.

He was a 1979 graduate of Struthers High School and a very proud lifelong Struthers resident.

He worked at the Struthers Waste Water Treatment Plant for the past 21 years.

Bob will always be remembered as a quiet man who loved being around his family and close friends, sharing a cold beer and meaningful conversation. In his spare time, he enjoyed doing yardwork, golfing and reading. Above all, he will be remembered by his family for instilling a strong work ethic and strong family values.

Bob will be deeply missed and always remembered by his mother, Helen (Texter) George; his wife, Deborah (McDaniel) George, whom he married March 17, 1990; his children, Jessica Kazee of Struthers and Tom (June) Sandy of Boardman; six grandchildren, Noah Kazee, twins, Hayden and Isaac Kazee, Michael Sharp, Samantha Fryman and Alexandra (Cody) Hugaboom; great-grandchildren, Cayleigh, Silas and Carter; who dearly loved their “Papa”; brothers, Bill (Julie) George and Ken (Janet) George, all of Struthers and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

His loving wife would like to thank the doctors and nurses for the kindness and compassionate care they gave to Bob as well as the kindness they extended to his family members. Special thanks to my daughter-in-law, June Fryman-Sandy for taking on the job of handling all of the phone calls and doctor’s appointments, of which Bob had so many and last but not least, thanks to my mother-in-law, Helen George, for her kindness and strength throughout Bobby’s illness. “Helen, you’re an angel.”

The George family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

Graveside services, which are open to all, will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery (Villa Marie Road) at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Bob’s uncle, John Texter.

