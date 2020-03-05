Rita Stanislaw, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Stanislaw, 79, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Rita was born on December 5, 1940 in Youngtown, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Rock Novak.

She worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Flynn Nelson and Tuner for 20 years until her retirement.

She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed going to home games with her husband.

She will be dearly missed by her family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Thomas Stanislaw, who passed away in 2012 and her brother, Richard Novak.

Per Rita’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and services.

The family has entrusted Rita’s care to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home.

