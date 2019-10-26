Richard Stephen Baka, Pulaski Township, PA

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter (Pete) Lawrence passed away suddenly into the presence of his Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019.

He was born at home, in Pulaski Township, on June 29, 1927, to Michael and Anna (Gulas) Lawrence.

After completing an apprenticeship in automotive repair, he worked in Salem, Ohio. He quickly became a master craftsman in his trade and went on to open and operate Lawrence Auto Body in Pulaski, Pennsylvania, from 1951 until his death.

Pete was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy, respected businessman and lifelong resident of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, where he made his home with his wife, Helen (Cosgarea) Lawrence.

Pete and Helen were married on October 17, 1948 and recently celebrated 71 years of marriage.

Helen survives him, along with his four children Steven (Linda), Robert, Nancy and Amy. In addition, he was a proud grandfather of five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, George (Joann) Lawrence of Pulaski. Pete was greatly loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Albert, Joseph, Samuel, Paul Edward and Michael.

He was an active member of St. James Parish (Holy Spirit Parish).

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, Ohio and again on Wednesday, October 30, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St. James Parish, where the Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.