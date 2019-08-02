Richard “Rick” Gozur, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell, with the Reverend Kevin E. Marks officiating, for Richard “Rick” A. Gozur, Sr., 67, who passed away at Hospice House on July 29, 2019, surrounded by loved ones following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

Rick was born June 2, 1952, in Youngstown, as the youngest of three sons to Michael and Mary (Senda) Gozur.

Rick was a 1970 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and earned 11 varsity letters as a Red Devil.

He held jobs at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co. and Automatic Sprinkler Co. prior to obtaining his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education at Youngstown State University.

At the age of 21, Rick became the youngest official ever elected in the city of Campbell, serving as councilman and council vice president between 1974 and 1987.

In 1976, Rick was employed by Campbell City Schools. For 17 years, he taught social studies at Reed Middle and later his alma mater, Memorial. During this time, Rick returned to athletics, coaching the Red Devils in basketball and football and the Lady Devils in basketball, softball and tennis. He also enjoyed officiating various youth and OHSAA sports throughout the Mahoning Valley.

Rick married the former Judith Snitzer on June 16, 1979, at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell. Throughout the years, Rick lent his many talents in support of his wife’s business, J & J’s Dance Depot Inc. (formerly Judy Gozur Dance Inc). To the dancing family, he was affectionately known as “Mr. Rick”.

Due to his unwavering civil commitment, the name “Goz” would go on to become ubiquitous with the city of Campbell. He remained a lifelong resident, committing countless hours to youth recreation, including the Campbell Little League, Little Red Devils and Gridiron Club.

Rick was also a parishioner and choir member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church and an active volunteer and fundraiser at Byzantine Catholic Central School.

From 1993 until his retirement in 2010, Rick served as principal of Campbell Memorial. In 2003, he helped transition Memorial into a new school building, including a closed-circuit television studio and renovated athletic facilities. Of his many recollections, his fondest, is the privilege of awarding commencement diplomas to each of his sons and also his father, via the Veterans Diplomas Act.

Ever the historical buff, Rick lived true to the Benjamin Franklin quote that adorned his office door: “Well done is better than well said.”

From 2012 until his passing, Rick was an elected member to the Campbell City Schools Board of Education, which recently broke ground for the anticipated Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center (CLWCC). Even as his days drew near, on a good day, you could still find Rick in hard hat at the construction site, envisioning the future benefits the facility will one day bring to his community.

Rick had many professional accomplishments but what he was most proud of was his family. He loved coaching and watching his sons excel in various sports as they were growing up. As his boys grew older, Rick looked forward to playing in as many golf outings as possible with them and their lifelong friend Matt Diana (whom Rick considered his third son). In his final years, Rick lived to see his grandkids. Whether it be in pictures, short visits or a trip to the ball fields, they gave him peace, happiness and wonderful memories.

Rick leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 40 years, Judith; his sons, Richard (Holly) Gozur, Jr. of Boardman and Stan (Marielena) Gozur of Bloomington, Illinois.; five grandchildren, Richard III and Grady, Michael and Elizaveta and Edward. He also leaves his brothers, Kenneth (Ginger) Gozur and David (Jo Ann) Gozur; a sister-in-law, Margaret (Ken) Zinz and a brother-in-law, Edward Snitzer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Gozur family expresses its sincere gratitude to the professionals at the Hope Center for Cancer Care and Hospice of the Valley for the compassionate care they provided.

The Gozur family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, August 5, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 6, from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.