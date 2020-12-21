Richard John Bednarik, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Reverend Michael Swierz, officiating, for Richard J. Bednarik, 83, who passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at his home

Richard was born September 5, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of John Bednarik and Catherine Duda.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Richard retired from the General Motors Lordstown Plant as an electrician.

He enjoyed golfing and fishing.

Richard will be deeply missed by his daughters, Pamela (Robert) Taybus of Poland and Debra Sharkey; his former wife, Carol Bednarik; grandchildren, Michael Ciccolelli, Katie (Robert) Lovell and Ashley Taybus; his great-grandchildren, Leo Lovell and Luka Lovell; brother, Ken Bednarik of Florida and his daughter-in-law, Christine Bednarik.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Kenneth Bednarik.

The Bednarik family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

Due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus, the family elected to have private family services.

