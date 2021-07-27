Richard J. “Swags” Svagerko, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. “Swags” Svagerko, 70, passed away early Saturday, July 24, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown.

He was born on December 5, 1950 in Youngstown to Michael and Margaret (Kollar) Svagerko.

In his youth, he attended St. Elizabeth Parochial School and Campbell Memorial High School, class of 1968. Rick went on to attend Youngstown State University, where he earned a certificate in Criminal Justice.

Rick had worked since 1975, as a mail carrier and window clerk for the U.S. Postal Service in Campbell for 30 years. He previously worked at the Warren, Ohio Post Office at the west side office downtown and in the Warren Annex. Rick had also worked for Cold Metal Products, Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Rad Tank and Hudson & Clark Gas Station on Route 422. He also had worked for ten years as a security guard at various banks in the area, Huntington Bank, First National Bank and Home Savings and Loan and Security, in the Voinovich Building.

He was a parishioner of St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown, Ohio.

Rick had belonged to the Men’s Jednota, the former Slovak Club in Campbell, the Sokols and First Ladies Slovak Association. He was extremely proud of his Slovak heritage.

He was a great fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. He had a deep love for animals, especially his dogs over the years, Sage, Puma and Cecil. He also enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. He loved to play the lottery and would read several newspapers a day and enjoyed completing the papers crossword puzzles. He and his wife, enjoyed dining at their favorite restaurants in New Castle, Pennsylvania, especially Hazel’s.

Rick is survived by his wife, the former Maria Serrano, whom he married on May 7, 1977; his daughter, Angela “Angie” Svagerko of Delaware, Ohio and his grandchildren, Lydia and Ashton Svagerko. He also leaves his brother, Cyril “Cy” (Sara) Svagerko and sisters, Irene Lefoer and Margaret (Michael) Bajnok.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Anna Polkabla; brother, Carl Svagerko; brothers-in-law, Michael Polkabla and Dominic Lefoer and sister-in-law, Jean Sofranec.

The Svagerko Family has entrusted Rick’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, where they will receive family and friends on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Prayers will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Roman Catholic Church in Campbell, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.