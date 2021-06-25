Richard F. Novak, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard F. Novak, 81, passed away peacefully after a brief illness Wednesday, June 23, 2021, surrounded by family.

He was born May 19, 1940, to Michael and Mary (Skorich) Novak in Campbell, Ohio, where he remained a lifelong resident.

On June 4, 1965, he married the love of his life, Margaret Grinstead.

He was a 1958 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and attended Youngstown State University where he majored in Mathematics.

He was employed at Sheet & Tube Campbell Works for 14 years until its closing on September 19, 1977. He went on to work for LTV Steel for an additional 18 years until his retirement in 2000.

Richard, also known as “Pa” to his grandchildren, was a jack of all trades. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He had an unrelenting drive and dedication in all things he did. He had a gift for mathematics, enjoyed watching golf, feeding “his birds”, admiring his flowers and spending time with his beloved dog, FiFi.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret; his son, Michael R. Novak; a brother, James (Susan) Baglama; a sister, Evie Baker; three grandchildren, Roxanne (Daniel) Locklair, Chelsea (Jonathan) Racco and Kristi Blue and five great-grandchildren, Cassie, Timmy, Danielle, Jaxon and Nicholas.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter and son, Jodi and John; brothers, Mike and Jackie and a sister, Darlene.

Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 27, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.