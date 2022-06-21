CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Panachida prayer service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell, with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating, for Raymond Tirpack, 80, who passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Ray was born April 17, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Andrew and Betty (Pyatak) Tirpack and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1960 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School where he excelled in basketball.

Ray retired from the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineers Department and began his retirement job working at his parish St. Michael Byzantine Church for many years.

He was a devoted member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church and was a member of the Civic Club and the Church Golf League. He was also a member of the Greek Catholic Union.

He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball. He would enjoy watching on TV his favorite teams: the Ohio State Buckeyes, the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins. Aside from watching sports he enjoyed spending time with his dogs.

Ray is survived by his loving wife, the former Patricia Olexa, whom he married on February 1, 1964. He also is survived by his sons, Terry and Ken Tirpack; his brothers, Kenneth (Marian) Tirpack and Edward (Mariah) Tirpack, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Agnes and her husband, Joe DelSignore.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

