YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Youngstown, with The Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating, for Randy G. “Duke” Kostek, 69, who passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Hospice House.

Randy was born July 25, 1953, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of George (Bucky) Kostek and Jennie (Jean) Olivieri Kostek.

He was a 1971 graduate of Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Randy started a lifelong career in men’s fashion at the young age of 17 at Silverman’s Men’s Store. A short time later he worked at Hughes and Hatchers at South Hills Village Mall and in 1976 moved permanently to Youngstown, Ohio to manage the location at Southern Park Mall. He managed Bristol’s Menswear in Southern Park Mall for several years until he fulfilled his dream On September 8, 1986 and opened The Difference Menswear store located in Boardman, Ohio. He remained in business until 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Christy (Dan) Durham of Canfield and Francesca (Brett) Savage of Poland; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Durham, Karsyn Durham and Gunner Savage; brother, Keith (Linda) Kostek of Bolivia, North Carolina and many friends whom he loved and cherished many memories with.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George (Bucky) Kostek and Jennie (Jean) Kostek.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514, in Randy’s name.

The family extends a special thank you to the compassionate staff at The Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randy G. Kostek, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.