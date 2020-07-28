Randall “Randy” Suchanek, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Randall “Randy” Suchanek, 69, passed away at Hospice House in Poland.

Randy was born in Youngstown, on February 7, 1951, to Margaret and Henry Suchanek.

He graduated from Liberty High School, received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from GMI Institute and later received a Masters’ degree in Business Administration from YSU.

Randy worked for Delphi Packard Electric in Warren for over 30 years. His dream was to own a greenhouse and nursery. He developed that dream during the last 5 years while working at Packard. He and his wife proudly opened Sikora Gardens in Brookfield, Ohio in 2010.

Randy worked tirelessly for Girard-Liberty Relay for Life. He was also a proud member of Girard Liberty Rotary, serving as President for many years. He was now an assistant Treasurer. He received the Paul Harris Fellow Award for his many contributions to the Rotary.

Randy’s passion was kids. He was a volunteer mentor for Girard Robotics. He was one of the founders for Special Olympics and also the food pantries of Liberty and Girard High School. Rotary also did a clothing drive for the Poorest of the Poor. He went to many houses collecting clothes that were sent to Appalachia and out west to the Indian reservations.

He married his wife Karen (Dulick) Suchanek in 1982. He leaves her and their daughter, Jessica (Brian) Schiller from Park City, Utah. He also leaves his brothers, David (Rita), Robert, Jeffrey (Jeannie) and his sister, Patricia. She was instrumental in helping to run Sikora Gardens. He also leaves his dogs, Sugar and Spice. He walked them faithfully several times daily.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Margaret Suchanek; his father, Henry Suchanek; his in-laws, Margaret and George Dulick and his two pugs Coco and Lacey.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Rose Church in Girard, with Monsignor John Zuraw officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in Church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass.

You are asked to social distance and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wasko Funeral Home.

