YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Alexander Mingo, 67 of Marienville, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday evening, April 19, 2023, in his home, with his wife, Billie, at his side.

Randy was born February 13, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Alex Phil Mingo and Carmel Marie Brizzi.

He was a member of the 1974 graduating class of Campbell Memorial High School and cherished the many friendships he had with his classmates. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degree in Public Administration from Youngstown State University. He furthered his studies at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, obtaining a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

He worked in the law enforcement field for over 40 years.

Randy rose to the top of his profession, holding the highest management and professional leadership positions in the state of Florida and the University of Central Florida Police Department’s.

He was a former member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling (especially to casinos), crafts and motorcycles. He liked reading historical books on the Civil War, WWI, WWII and the Bible.

Randy will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Billie Kathryn Lowe; his siblings, Phillip Eldon Mingo and Kathleen Marie Mingo Boyd; extended family, Matt Mingo, Mark Mingo and Laura Mogolich and his many special friends in the Campbell Class of 1974 and the UCF Police Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Mingo family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Michael Farynets, will follow at the end of the visitation period at 5:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.