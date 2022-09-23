CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Ralph J. Valerio of Campbell wishes to announce his passing from this life, occurring on Wednesday, September 21, after a brief illness.

He was a lifelong parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd St. Joseph the Provider Church.

A lifelong resident of Campbell, Ralph attended public school in his childhood days and was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Shortly after high school graduation, Ralph enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1958 – 1960. He was based in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

He married his wife of 58 years, the former Marlene T Madura, on April 29, 1961 and started his family shortly afterwards. In raising his four children, Ralph actively participated coaching his children’s sports teams and was an active member and participant in church and school functions.

Ralph worked and retired from Delphi Packard Electric as a machinist and union representative after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed building and racing dragsters that he and his brother, Anthony Valerio, built from scratch. He greatly enjoyed his other past times, including watching college and NFL football, car racing and NASCAR, playing in the men’s Youngstown Morra League and making homemade wine. He enjoyed several trips and vacations to Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Florida with his wife and life-long friends that they both established over the years. The years were also marked by holiday dinner celebrations, family reunions, birthdays and cookouts for family and friends.

In his later years, he loved the time with his grandchildren. He was always their biggest fan and cheerleader, attending their sporting events and providing the love, guidance and upbringing that only a grandfather can provide.

Left to cherish his love and memories are three children: a daughter, Yvonne M. (Mike Beeson) of Cortland and his sons, Ralph W. of Cleveland and Mark C. of Campbell and three grandchildren, Justin Booker of Campbell, Brandon Reyes of Columbus and Kailey Campbell of New Springfield.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph, Sr. and Jennie (Monaco) Valerio; his wife, Marlene; his daughter, Lisa; a brother Anthony; a sister, Mary (Sefner), as well as many cousins and in-laws.

The family wishes to acknowledge the nurses and staff at MapleCrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care of Ralph.

The family has placed care for their loved one with Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Services will immediately follow visitation and take place at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

