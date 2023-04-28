CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Angelo Ruiz, 76, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his wife Sonia, children and grandchildren.

Ralph was born October 3, 1946, in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, the son of Thomas and Mary A. (Martinez) Soto.

He came to the Youngstown and Campbell area in 1953. Following high school, Ralph served in the US Navy from March, 1964 to December of 1969.

He retired from US Steel as a crane operator.

Ralph enjoyed spending time with his family, working on cars, and doing household projects. He loved playing the lottery and trips to the casino. Most of all, Ralph enjoyed hosting family gatherings.

Ralph will be deeply missed by his wife, Sonia Feliciano; whom he married March 15, 1975; his children, Melissa Ruiz (Matthew) of Austintown, Randy A. (Elizabeth) Ruiz of Boardman, and Marcella (Erik) Laboy, also of Boardman; grandchildren, Christopher, Adrianna, Julian, Aliena, Erik Jr., Rhyan and Reese; and his three brothers, Michael Ruiz, Joseph Suarez, and Wilfredo Soto.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Maria Angélinica Castillo.

The Ruiz family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 4-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz, will immediately follow at the conclusion of the visitation period at 6:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph Angelo Ruiz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.