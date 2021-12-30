CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Presvytera Evangeline Pappas, 87, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Presvytera was born on December 13, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Nicholas and Mary Stergiotis.

She was active in her home parish of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Detroit where she taught Sunday School.

Presvytera Angie married Father George Pappas on May 14, 1953, at Holy Cross Seminary in Brookline, Massachusetts. After serving the parish of St. Demetrios in Astoria, New York, Father George was transferred to Campbell, Ohio, where he established his beloved parish of Archangel Michael. He and Presvytera were instrumental in its growth and served its faithful parishioners for 47 years.

She was employed by the Campbell City Schools for 24 years before she and Father George retired to Fort Myers, Florida.

They became active members of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church where Presvytera served on the parish council and was a member of its Philoptochos Society. She was also a member of the National Sisterhood of Presvyteres. She enjoyed its meetings and attending the Archdiocese Clergy-Laity Conferences.

The teachings and traditions along with her deep faith in the Greek Orthodox Church were the core of her life which she passed on lovingly to her children, grandchildren, great-children and godchildren.

Presvytera is survived by her children, Thomas (Anna), Maria (Tom Krispinsky), Father Paul ( Presvytera Donna) and Katharine (James Tancabel); her grandchildren, Stellanie (Brian), Leah (Kyle), Peter (Britni), George ( Barbara), James Michael (fiancée Kirstie), Nicholas, Niciforo (Marisol) and Luis Felipe and her great-grandchildren, Conner, Hannah, Andrew, Morgan, Damianos, Simon, Apostolos and Evangelia; she also leaves several Godchildren and nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Presvytera was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Father George Pappas who passed away January 2, 2011; her sister, Helen and brother, Spero (Ruth).

The family requests monetary donations to the Rev. George T. Pappas Scholarship Fund.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

Calling hours will be observed at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m.

For the health and safety of all, the family respectfully requests face masks be worn and safety protocols followed.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Presvytera Evangeline Pappas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 31 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.