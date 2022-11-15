CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating, for Polixeni “Paula” Kindinis, age 78, who passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at her residence.

Paula was born August 18, 1944 in Kalymnos, Greece and was a daughter of Petro Kardoulias and Maria Halkitas. She came to this area in 1965 from Greece.

She worked for the former St. Lucy Church for over 40 years as a Rectory Caretaker.

She was a parishioner and devoted member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Paula enjoyed to garden, crochet and play poker.

Her husband, George A. Kindinis, whom she married May 2, 1965, passed away on April 22, 2014.

Paula is survived by her children, Tony (Christian) Kindinis of Canfield, Cali (Gus) Chirgott of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Maria (Skevo) Svinos of Campbell and Mihali (Gina) Kindinis of Campbell. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and a great-grandchild, as well as a sister, Irene Papaelias of Bronx, New York.

Besides her parents and husband, Paula was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Nicholas Svinos and George Kindinis, as well as by her brother and two sisters.

The Kindinis family has entrusted Paula’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.