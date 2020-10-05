Phyllis M. Ackworth, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis M. Ackworth, 57, Liberty Township, Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Phyllis M. Ackworth, 57, who passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born August 28, 1963, in Warren, the daughter of Vernon Estes and Darlene Orwig.

Phyllis was a 1981 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was a life-long area resident.

She worked as a waitress and cashier at the Iron Skillet Restaurant.

Phyllis enjoyed summer vacations at Put-In-Bay and loved to read. Her family often said, “She kept the public library in business”.

She enjoyed watching Christmas shows (even in the summer) and loved her dog, Teddy.

Phyllis was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles.

She will be forever remembered by her husband, Thomas Ackworth of Liberty; whom she married August 26, 2006; her sister, Joyce (Robert) Conner of Niles; her nieces and nephews, James, Magen, Emily and Morgan and her brother-in-law, Mike Etri of Liberty.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bruce.

The Ackworth family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

